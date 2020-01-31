FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.35.

Shares of MPW opened at $22.48 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, insider Holzgrefe Richard bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.