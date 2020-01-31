FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Strad Energy Services Ltd Issued By Raymond James (TSE:SDY)

Strad Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SDY) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Strad Energy Services in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Strad Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Shares of TSE:SDY opened at C$1.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.69. The stock has a market cap of $98.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27. Strad Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68.

Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.40 million.

About Strad Energy Services

Strad Energy Services Ltd. provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas, pipeline, power transmission, and mining sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Matting and Equipment Rentals. It offers tank farms, BBL tanks, BBL single wall horizontal tanks, agitator and flare tanks, floc and premix tanks, potable water storage sheds, EcoPond composites, shale bins, pipe racks and tubs, and containment systems; generators and heaters; and centrifuges, mobile centrifuge dewatering units, and linear motion drying shakers.

