FY2019 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Raised by Analyst

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.19. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FANG. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.94. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 358.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,206,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 365.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 376,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after acquiring an additional 295,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 43.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,421,000 after acquiring an additional 282,497 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

