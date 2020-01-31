FY2019 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. Increased by US Capital Advisors (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. Gulfport Energy’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

GPOR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $255.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Gulfport Energy has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $8.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 871,753 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 820.5% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 915,199 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,062,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,674,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 242,613 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

