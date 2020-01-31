FY2019 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OAS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 13th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE:OAS opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

