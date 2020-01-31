FY2019 EPS Estimates for Pfenex Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Pfenex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Pfenex’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFNX. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfenex in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PFNX opened at $10.84 on Friday. Pfenex has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfenex by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pfenex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pfenex by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pfenex by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,962,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 265,513 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfenex by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 173,921 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $31,140.00.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

