FY2019 EPS Estimates for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Reduced by Analyst

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.22) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.97). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.52) EPS.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $51.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.40. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.03 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,110,346.09. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,877 shares of company stock worth $1,979,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2,347.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.