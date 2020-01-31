FY2019 EPS Estimates for Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Cut by Oppenheimer

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($24.61) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($9.20). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of SRRA opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $117.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 981.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 248,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.