FY2019 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.34). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $372.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James cut Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

WLL opened at $4.58 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 195,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

