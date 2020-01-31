FY2019 EPS Estimates for WPX Energy Inc Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for WPX Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

WPX stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.28.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 11,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,828 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after buying an additional 1,097,072 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,910,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,759,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 27,573.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 747,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 744,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

