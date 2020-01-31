FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Issued By DA Davidson

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Luther Burbank in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.96.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

LBC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of LBC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.70. 1,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $604.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.