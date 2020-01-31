FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $5.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

NYSE:PM traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,921. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.87. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.