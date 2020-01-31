FY2020 Earnings Estimate for South State Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for South State in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.65.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $75.77. 2,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,226. South State has a 12 month low of $63.91 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.57. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of South State by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of South State by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of South State by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in South State by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.68%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

