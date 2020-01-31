FY2020 Earnings Forecast for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Issued By DA Davidson

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

NASDAQ OCFC traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $23.47. 74,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.80. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

