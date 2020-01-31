FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ) Issued By Beacon Securities

Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ) – Beacon Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14.

Get Patient Home Monitoring alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

PTQ stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.93. The company had a trading volume of 59,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. Patient Home Monitoring has a 52 week low of C$0.66 and a 52 week high of C$1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $81.02 million and a P/E ratio of -6.16.

About Patient Home Monitoring

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Patient Home Monitoring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patient Home Monitoring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.