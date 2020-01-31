FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stryker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $9.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s FY2022 earnings at $10.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $3.24 on Friday, reaching $210.59. 35,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,105. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 7.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Stryker by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

