FY2020 Earnings Forecast for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRYIY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 45,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,719. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 3.30%.

About TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

