FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cae Inc Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:CAE)

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$822.00 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAE. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.00.

Shares of TSE:CAE traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$39.39. 179,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,545. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion and a PE ratio of 31.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$36.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.80. CAE has a 52-week low of C$27.12 and a 52-week high of C$39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

