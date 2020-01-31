FY2020 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) Decreased by Analyst

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) – Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Enerflex in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:EFX traded down C$0.25 on Friday, hitting C$10.00. The company had a trading volume of 69,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$9.94 and a 52-week high of C$20.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.54. The company has a market cap of $935.38 million and a PE ratio of 5.84.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$544.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$527.40 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

