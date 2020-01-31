FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Lowered by B. Riley

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Intevac in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Intevac alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IVAC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ IVAC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,884. Intevac has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $160.30 million, a PE ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Intevac had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Intevac in the second quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Intevac by 8.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intevac by 124.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intevac by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.