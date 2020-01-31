FY2020 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Lifted by Analyst

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $5.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

MSFT stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.52. 13,702,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,573,976. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.84. Microsoft has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $168.75. The company has a market cap of $1,305.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

