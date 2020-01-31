FY2020 EPS Estimates for MKS Instruments, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $6.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

MKSI traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,611. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.47. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,026,000 after buying an additional 133,455 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

