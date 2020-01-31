FY2020 EPS Estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.04. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.52.

NYSE:SMG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.06. 7,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,951. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.65. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $71.15 and a one year high of $121.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,040,072.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,287. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.