FY2020 EPS Estimates for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Decreased by Analyst

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for United Bankshares in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UBSI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,472. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 16.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.