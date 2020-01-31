FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Western Energy Services Corp Issued By Raymond James (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Western Energy Services in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Western Energy Services from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Western Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of WRG traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,922. Western Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.