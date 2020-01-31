FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Altria Group Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altria Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

MO stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.48. 4,679,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,299,222. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

