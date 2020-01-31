FY2021 EPS Estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Imperial Tobacco Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Imperial Tobacco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of IMBBY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.39. 173,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $36.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.922 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Tobacco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.53%. Imperial Tobacco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.80%.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Tobacco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Tobacco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.