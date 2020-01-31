FY2021 EPS Estimates for W. R. Berkley Corp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for W. R. Berkley in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WRB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.90. 333,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.7% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.1% in the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

