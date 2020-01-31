FY2022 EPS Estimates for Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Decreased by Analyst

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Anglo American in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NGLOY. ValuEngine raised shares of Anglo American from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. 93,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,366. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.76.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

