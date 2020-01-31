FY2023 EPS Estimates for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Autoliv in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $9.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.13.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALV. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

ALV traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,076. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.65. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $61.07 and a 52-week high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Autoliv by 52.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 288,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,147,000 after purchasing an additional 250,137 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 190.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 85,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 42.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth about $5,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.