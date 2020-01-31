Gail Boudreaux Acquires 7,600 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Stock

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00.

Shares of ANTM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.37. The stock had a trading volume of 945,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,025. The company has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.25. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on ANTM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,171,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Anthem by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

