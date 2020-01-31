Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Galaxy Entertainment Group earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GXYEF opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $8.15.

Get Galaxy Entertainment Group alerts:

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services. It owns and operates Galaxy Macau, an integrated resort; Broadway Macau, a landmark entertainment and food street destination situated; and StarWorld Macau, a 5-star hotel located in the Macau Peninsula, as well as City Club casinos.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.