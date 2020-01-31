GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

