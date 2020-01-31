GAMB Achieves Market Cap of $378,714.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. GAMB has a market cap of $378,714.00 and $7,696.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00037219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $538.04 or 0.05771685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025190 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00128680 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016442 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00034189 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002431 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.