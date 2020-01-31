GAPS Hits Market Capitalization of $63.20 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for about $6.32 or 0.00068179 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. In the last week, GAPS has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. GAPS has a total market cap of $63.20 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00047143 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,303.89 or 1.00332345 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000720 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00053131 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001419 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000253 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

