Gartner (NYSE:IT) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Gartner (NYSE:IT) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gartner earned a coverage optimism score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:IT traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.78. The company had a trading volume of 381,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,784. Gartner has a 52-week low of $124.77 and a 52-week high of $171.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

In other Gartner news, EVP David K. Mcveigh sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $395,842.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,844.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David K. Mcveigh sold 9,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $1,565,474.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,341.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,986 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

