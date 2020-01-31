Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) vs. Getty Realty (OTCMKTS:GTY) Financial Contrast

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe 22.24% 5.53% 1.88% Getty Realty 35.19% 8.49% 4.23%

Volatility and Risk

Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Realty has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Getty Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gazit Globe and Getty Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $789.80 million 2.94 -$70.36 million N/A N/A Getty Realty $136.11 million 9.65 $47.71 million $1.71 18.64

Getty Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gazit Globe.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gazit Globe and Getty Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 0 0 N/A Getty Realty 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Getty Realty beats Gazit Globe on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly-traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 859 properties and leased 74 properties from third-party landlords in 30 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

