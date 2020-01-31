GCN Coin (GCN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $90,863.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $10.39, $50.98 and $7.50.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00756578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009246 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007105 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00032902 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

