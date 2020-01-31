Gemini Dollar Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $45.65 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $4.60 million and $45.65 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DEx.top, The Rock Trading and Bibox. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.94 or 0.02974842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00195503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00122686 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,612,449 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

