General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New Price Target at Citigroup

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from to in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GE. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

GE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.48. 49,060,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,018,484. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

