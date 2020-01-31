Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Update

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II purchased 30,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $569,848.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II purchased 19,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $377,941.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,058.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,587,000 after buying an additional 163,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 58.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 672,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after buying an additional 248,403 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,185. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.