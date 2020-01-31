Genesis Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 36,791 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,024% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,732 put options.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 30,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $569,848.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 19,705 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $377,941.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 130,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,058.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 37.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,160,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,587,000 after purchasing an additional 163,141 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 785,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 672,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 248,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GEL. Wells Fargo & Co cut Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

GEL stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.05 and a beta of 1.27. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $24.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.81 million. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.