GenesisX (XGS) Price Up 8.1% This Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. GenesisX has a market cap of $52,300.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,725,099 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

