Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Gentex worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Gentex by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 10,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.94.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

