Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Announces Earnings Results

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Gentex updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,662,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.66.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

