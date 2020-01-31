Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cfra

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Cfra in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.66.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 950,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,554. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. Gentex has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Gentex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,026,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,267,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,910,000. Fort L.P. boosted its position in Gentex by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 80,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Gentex by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 534,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 313,828 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.