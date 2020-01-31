GeoCoin (GEO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $353.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. GeoCoin has a market cap of $610,061.00 and approximately $353.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00726787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00046931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000961 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00067754 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007197 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

