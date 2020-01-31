GET Protocol (GET) Reaches One Day Volume of $58,536.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00004234 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Liquid. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $58,536.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GET Protocol

GET is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

