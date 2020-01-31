Gexan Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Gexan has a total market cap of $65,425.00 and $4,564.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gexan has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gexan alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.81 or 0.01246638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00046590 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024947 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00201308 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00067618 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001827 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Profile

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,846,119 coins and its circulating supply is 2,528,613 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gexan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gexan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.