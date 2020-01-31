GeyserCoin Trading 95.4% Higher This Week (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 95.4% higher against the US dollar. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $27,180.00 and approximately $162.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,170,447 coins and its circulating supply is 1,170,427 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

